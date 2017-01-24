Scruffy takes honours

Veteran Gippsland horseman Gordon Turner has been successfully racing horses at Warragul for decades, and has unearthed another smart horse in Scruffy Marshall.

The three-year-old turned in an impressive debut victory at Warragul last Wednesday, streaking clear of the opposition in the closing stages to win by 16 metres.

Gordon bred the son of Art Major, out of his former handy race mare Magic Music, who has left three race winners from only three foals. Curiously, the mare has produced two race winning pacers and a race winning trotter.

Gordon’s son-in-law Gary Quinlan trains Scruffy Marshall. Gordon expects Scruffy Marshall to win better races, as he has always had a high opinion of the horse.

After Wednesday's win, he said he has always thought of Scruffy Marshall as his "derby horse."

While he might not contest the upcoming Victoria Derby series after just one start, the other three-year-old feature races later in the season could be a suitable prospect.

Scruffy Marshall's victory bought up two wins in a row for the Quinlan stable, after their horse Omy Son continued his good recent form with a win in the Trotters Handicap.

Omy Son has won three of his last four starts.

Gippsland trainers dominated the six-race program last Wednesday.

As well as a win for the Michael Hughes trained Narreeva, Hurricane Stride and Our Eduardo Denario were both trained by fellow Cranbourne trainer Jayne Davies.

Captain Bronzie was the only visitor to salute in the third event.

Former top horseman Glen Tippet was spotted in the crowd on Wednesday, catching up with family and friends.

Tippet trained the 1996 Warragul Cup winner Kildonnan, and was impressed with the facilities at the Pacing Bowl at his first visit back for many years.