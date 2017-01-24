Passion for dance

Warragul dancer Heidi Freeman is embarking on a potentially life changing experience after being accepted into the world’s most prestigious ballet competition.

15-year-old Heidi will travel to Switzerland this week for the 2017 Prix de Lausanne starting on January 29.

The annual week-long competition, in its 45th year, is held to discover, promote and support the world’s finest young dance talents. Representatives of the world’s most prestigious dance schools and companies will be in attendance.

Heidi’s mother and dance teacher Karen Freeman said the Prix could “open up major doors”.

Growing up around KC’s School of Dance and taking up classes at age three, dance has been a constant in Heidi’s life.

A childhood idea of becoming a popstar has transformed into dreams of working as a principal dancer with a world-renowned ballet company – whether in Australia or overseas.

Heidi said acceptance into the Prix had been a major focus for 2016. Of 338 candidates (224 girls and 94 boys) from 36 countries, only 74 young dancers were selected via DVD. She is one of only 10 from Australia and two from Victoria.

Heidi admitted 2016 had been “a crazy year”, juggling school, an intense training schedule and international opportunities.

She is looking forward to settling down after accepting an offer to study full-time at the Australian Ballet School next year. This will see her travel to Melbourne by train six days a week.

However, plans could change depending on the outcome of the Prix de Lausanne.