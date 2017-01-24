Expensive taste

A Holstein heifer calf born at Lardner smashed Australian records when it sold for $251,000 at International Dairy Week in Tatura last week.

Lightning Ridge-CMD Jedi Gigi was born in November but in a matter of months has left her mark on the industry for the Lardner based genomics business.

Declan Patten and Callum Moscript of Lightning Ridge Genetics were still pinching themselves after their heifer topped the sale and smashed previous Australian dairy and beef auction records.

The previous record, also set by Lightning Ridge Genetics, was $112,000.

“She’s pretty special, that’s for sure,” Declan said.

The heifer calf was purchased by Texas based company Sexing Technologies at the World Wide Sires Evolution sale during International Dairy Week.

Declan knew she had what it took to catch the eye of buyers, but was shocked by her selling price.

He said DNA samples tested from 1.2 million animals placed Jedi Gigi at the number four genomic heifer in the world.

While Declan admits she is a good looking, well structured heifer, he says it is secondary to her genetic potential.

Her breeding potential is what it’s all about, Declan said, adding that is what contributed to the record breaking price tag.