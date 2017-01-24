Agricultural dreams

Two local young farmers have received scholarships to pursue their agricultural pursuits.

Christopher Drew and Kate Wilson were among 12 young farmers from across Victoria to receive scholarships of up to $10,000 to go towards agricultural training and study.

The state government scholarships were announced last week.

Each recipient will receive up to $5000 to support their agricultural training and study in areas such as farming, business and financial literacy, risk management, and product development.

Once the students complete their studies, they will receive an additional funding boost of up to $5,000 to invest on-farm or in professional development - putting new skills into practice.

The additional funding will help the young farmers apply their skills in the industry and secure agriculture jobs in the future.

Christopher hopes to own and manage his own dairy farm.

Kate’s career aspiration is to be the owner/operator of a viable beef production business and to develop sophisticated knowledge of agronomic and livestock production practices that will support existing business management skills.