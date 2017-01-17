Rubbish overflowing

Baw Baw Shire Council may increase waste collection at Noojee’s public picnic ground with bins on site struggling to cope with demand during the peak holiday period.

It comes as local resident Arnold Lee called on relevant authorities to clean up the facilities around Noojee’s parks and reserves.

Mr Lee said the condition of the public picnic ground had been progressively getting worse over the past two months.

He said the whole picnic area under the roof line was in desperate need of cleaning with a high-pressure cleaner.

“I’ve been going out there for over 50 years and it’s never been like that,” Mr Lee said.

“There’s a gap in the disabled toilet door, there’s no privacy, people can just walk in.

“I was out there on Saturday and four car loads had come in before I left, so it’s not as if it doesn’t get utilised.”

Mr Lee showed the Gazette photographs of dumped waste left by overflowing bins and worn barbecue hot plates.

He said he contacted council, who told him they would work on the barbecues and contact Solo to rectify the waste issue.

Baw Baw Shire Council acting director community assets David Dunstan said council had been made aware of the large amount of dumped rubbish at the site, and may increase the frequency of waste collection over the busy holiday period.

“The Noojee picnic grounds area gets very busy at this time of year, particularly on weekends with day visitors and campers frequenting the area,” he said.

“Council was made aware of a large amount of dumped rubbish at the Noojee picnic grounds on Monday and requested our waste contractor Solo attend the site.

“Following the cleaning up of this rubbish on Monday, the site was again subject to another large amount of dumped rubbish on Wednesday.

“The Noojee public bins are collected as part of a regular schedule every Monday and Friday.

“Council will discuss with Solo and continue to monitor the site, and if required will increase the frequency of the collection.”