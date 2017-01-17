David on national court

Warragul’s David Cruickshank has been selected as a referee for a national basketball tournament after just three years of officiating the sport.

Cruickshank, who will take to the courts at the Australian Junior National Championships in Albury this week, began to referee at domestic level three years ago after encouragement from a family friend.

From there he hasn’t looked back, progressing to officiate in the Gippsland division of Country Basketball League along with various divisions of the country state championships.

“I started when I moved with my family to Warragul in 2013,” he said.

“Dad’s friend Peter Bruce was in charge of the referees then and said come down and have a go.

“He really helped to start with and now at state level we also have the referee coaches who help us develop.”

Cruickshank, who is now a regular on the courts of Country Basketball League action in the Gippsland area and at regional tournaments, said he was thrilled to receive the call up for his first national tournament from Basketball Victoria Country referee coordinator Karen Berrysmith.

“It’s been intense and a lot of hard work,” he said.

“But it’s a great environment to be around.”

Cruickshank will return to referee CBL and local domestic competition upon returning from Albury, but will not rest on his laurels as he aims for selection in more national tournaments.

There are also country state championships on the horizon, with divisions one and two next month followed by divisions three and four in March.

“I’m going to work harder to get up in my gradings and hopefully win another national selection,” Cruickshank said.