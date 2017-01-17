Close call

An elderly Warragul couple is horrified at a proposal to build a roundabout just two metres from their front gate.

Adding to the shock, Neil and Heather Reeves who have lived at 58 Albert St for 52 years learnt of the proposed plans via a letter drop.

The couple’s son Douglas Reeves said the issue “is having a detrimental and physical effect on my parents”.

Baw Baw Shire proposes to construct a roundabout at the Albert and Mason St intersection at an estimated cost of $440,281 as part of the Warragul central business district masterplan.

There also are plans for a roundabout at Mason St/Palmerston St as well as improvements to Mason St/Williams St.

Under the proposed plans, Mr and Mrs Reeves would lose a corner nature strip to make way for the roundabout. Only a footpath is set to stand between the busy roadway and 112-year-old house and its original front gate and posts.

Mr Reeves said his first reactions were “shock and horror”. He is concerned a speeding motorist could crash into the property.

Aged in his late 80s, Mr Reeves is not sleeping and his health has declined dramatically since learning of the plans. He admitted “it’s affected me a lot mentally, physically”.

“It’s a real worry,” added Mrs Reeves. “We know something has to be done because of all this traffic.”

However, Mrs Reeves questioned why the roundabout couldn’t encroach upon the now vacant former pool site opposite rather than their front gate.

She also believed traffic lights with solar panels would be a better fit with safer outcomes, questioning which would be a more cost-effective option.

The couple also believe a roundabout will make reversing out of their driveway impossible.

Mrs Reeves was disappointed the shire didn’t have the courtesy of sending an officer to discuss the plans. Instead, a fact sheet was delivered in December. A shire staff member has since visited.

“Papers folded up in the front gate, that was the only way we got it,” she said.

Baw Baw Shire community assets director David Dunstan said a project manager had met with the property owners and noted their concerns. He said council officers were currently working with the design consultant to explore alternate options, if available, relating to the roundabout size and location.

Mr Dunstan said there was no minimum requirements for the distance between a roundabout and private property with the roundabout size driven by the swept path required for 19-metre semi-trailers.

“However, council officers are further reviewing the design to explore any options available to move the roundabout further away from the property,” he said.