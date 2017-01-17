Bunyip falls from top

Bunyip’s stint at the top of the division two table was short-lived, as the Bulls slumped to a five-wicket loss at the hands of Drouin.

Having been sent into bat by the Hawks, Bunyip’s top order struggled for one of the few times this summer – with Tyler McMillan removed for just five, James McKellar making three, Sam McMillan out for three – and at 5-53 their hopes of a big first innings total were well and truly quashed.

Rhys Fairlie (4-20) and Jon Perry (3-22) were the key instigators with the ball, and although Adam Rakip hit a typically aggressive 46 the Bulls could only make it to 135 before being bowled out.

In reply, the Hawks’ chase was led by Paul Timewell and his measured 32 ensured that there would be no early collapse by Drouin.

He combined with Jon Perry (15) and Nick Harper (22) and was helped out by some errant bowling from Bunyip. They sent down a staggering 32 wides and five no-balls, with the 43 extras hastening their defeat as Drouin reached their target in the 34th over.