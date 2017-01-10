Trees face chop

Two mature trees in Civic Park, Warragul face the axe after a request for their removal from the developer of an adjoining site.

Baw Baw Shire Council’s acting director of community assets, David Dunstan, said the council was consulting residents of Clifford Street before deciding the fate of the trees.

“The builder of the development occurring on the corner block of Kent and Clifford Street requested the trees be removed as a large percentage of one tree is overhanging the property, and the other tree is in poor health.

“If the tree that is overhanging the property is pruned back to the property line it will have a dramatic impact on the tree.

“In addition, both trees will be affected when the builder extends the sewer as the tree roots will be in the sewer easement.”

A Clifford Street resident, Andrea Reupert, is objecting to the removal of the trees.

“These are public trees in a park - they are not in the property that is under development,” Ms Reupert wrote to the Gazette.

“The owners can ask to have them trimmed but not cut down, surely.”

Ms Reupert said “grand trees” had an intrinsic value for both aesthetic and climate purposes.