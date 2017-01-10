Juniors take on country challenge

Warragul District Cricket Association’s under 14 team finished runners up in Junior Country Week played in South Gippsland last week.

Hosts Leongatha and District proved far too strong, taking all before them to win all five games. The Wild Dogs recorded three wins from five matches to finish second on aggregate ahead of Bairnsdale, who recorded three wins from their four matches.

The bowling and fielding was top class for the whole five days, with nine run outs for the week a highlight.

Liam McDonald was joint winner of the bowling award with eight wickets, seeing him named in the All Gippsland team along with Aaron Blanch.

The under 15 team endured a tough campaign, recording one win to finish at the bottom of the table.