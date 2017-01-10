In with a splash

After eight summers without an outdoor pool, Warragul residents are leaping for joy to cool down at the Warragul Leisure Centre.

The new 50-metre outdoor pool has welcomed a mix of recreation swimmers and lap swimmers as locals try out the new facility.

Baw Baw Shire community assets acting director David Dunstan said the new pool had been receiving positive feedback since its opening on December 27.

Mr Dunstan said “patrons have been really happy that they now have a choice, with multiple options for entertainment”. He said the splash park area inside the facility and the outdoor facilities were huge hits, particularly on the hot days.

“The afternoons are proving to be the most popular with patrons and, as expected, the highest patronage is being experienced on the recent hot days,” said Mr Dunstan.

Warragul has been without an outdoor pool since the summer of 2007/08 after a council decision to close the Warragul Outdoor Pool in Albert St in June 2008.

The new pool opened with little fanfare on December 27 after incorrect tiles being laid delayed its opening by several weeks.