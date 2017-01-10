Buy local boosts trade

Warragul and Drouin retailers reported an overall positive end to their trading years, but town business groups continue to encourage more people to shop local.

Warragul Business Group vice president David Cann said certainly some businesses reported great trade whilst others were a bit flat but “overall it was pretty positive” for the Christmas trade period.

“There were not any massive records set,” he said. “It was neither boom or doom and gloom, but somewhere in the middle.”

“Retail is a different beast now and the previous default of it just being busy at Christmas time is not a true indication across every retail segment,” Mr Cann said.

Drouin Business Group president Helen Van Heuven said the overall pre-Christmas urgency and momentum was lacking but retail figures reflected good results.

Ms Van Heuven said pre-Christmas trade was oddly flat before picking up the final week.

Her business reflected this, enjoying its “best ever” week before Christmas figures but averaging out to be equal with last year’s October to December period.

Ms Van Heuven said the Lights Up festival in early December was very successful, attracting the highest number of people ever seen at the event. Good weather, a range of activities and 150 stalls at the school helped attract the big crowd.

Mr Cann believed large numbers of local residents support local businesses but “there is still a large number who, for whatever reason, will shop out of town”.

“We’re not retaining anywhere near 100 per cent of local money and that’s up to us as retailers and the business precinct to work pretty hard at changing,” he said. “All we ask for is the opportunity.”

“These days there’s more people that are looking at alternative places to buy, whether online or bigger shopping centres,” he added. “Yes, we would like people to shop locally as much as possible. As a business community, we have to offer the reasons and opportunities for people to do that.”