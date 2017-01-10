Brenton’s bronze

Warragul professional cyclist Brenton Jones claimed a bronze medal in the Australian Criterium Championship in Ballarat on Wednesday.

Jones has stood on the podium three times in four years at the Cycling Australia Road National Championships. He gained a criterium silver medal in 2016 and bronze in 2014.

He again finished third on Wednesday in a close finish behind defending champion Caleb Ewan and former track sprinter and world and Commonwealth champion Scott Sunderland.

It’s been a hectic start to the year for the 25-year-old.

Jones finished fourth in general classification at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic last week. He secured a second and a fourth in stage placings over the iconic three-day race.

The first stage didn’t go to plan with a fall on the final corner seeing him finish 16th.

The general classification winner was Jones’ teammate Ian Bibby.

Jones also competed in the men’s road race on Sunday but did not finish.

Jones currently races for UCI Continental team Condor JLT based in the United Kingdom.