Rain doesn’t dampen festival

A heavy downpour didn’t dampen spirits of about 13,000 patrons at Lardner Park for the “Beyond the Valley” new year’s eve festival.

Festival director Nick Greco said the four-day event was “definitely the best one yet” and praised crowd behaviour – “we could not have asked for a better audience to share this year’s festival with”.

Police reported overall good behaviour and improved traffic management.

Baw Baw police services area inspector Chris Major said there was one arrest made with a person interviewed in relation to an alleged sexual assault.

He said general patrols and covert police provided a presence at the festival as well as random traffic patrols.

Lardner Park Events chief executive officer Nicola Pero praised amendments to traffic management which resulted in “almost no traffic lined up along Lardners Trk”.

“From Lardner Park’s perspective, I think it went fantastically well,” said Ms Pero. “I thought that, by majority, the crowd was very well behaved.”

“The site itself performed very well.”

With 40mm of rain falling in less than 90 minutes on the second night, Mr Greco said members of the crowd enjoyed the resulting mud bath and clean up.

“We worked hard overnight to clean up any areas that were affected,” he said. “Also, thanks to our grass level management, the rest of the festival was largely mud free”.

Ms Pero added the clean-up “showed the city folks a little bit of country” after a tractor was called in.

She said organisers put down hay in front of the main stage overnight but it was deemed a fire risk when the sun came out the following day. A tractor helped volunteers remove the hay, with the watching crowds clapping and chanting “farmer”.

Ms Pero noted noise level reports were not back yet.