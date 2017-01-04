Mud dump confirms fears

A Warragul family’s worst fears were realised when their property copped a deluge of mud from an adjoining development during Thursday’s torrential downpour.

Michael and Lisa Tammes had been warning for months that site earthworks for the 38-unit Sutton St development posed a risk to their property in Charles St. `

Last Thursday afternoon, as more than 50mm of rain fell on Warragul in an hour, runoff from the earthworks flowed onto their property.

Mr Tammes arrived home from work about 10pm to find his driveway and backyard covered in a layer of mud 10 centimetres deep in places.

They now face a major clean-up.

The Tammes have lived in the house for about five years with no previous flood problems.

“In the 25 years this house has been here there has never been any flooding,” Mr Tammes said.

He said they had been pleading with Baw Baw Shire Council to review aspects of the development, particularly the height of earthworks which are visible above their fence line.

There are sandbags on the development site but they have been scattered about rather than being placed strategically to prevent slippage.

“We don’t understand how a council could allow that to go through without allowing for drainage,” he said.

At the Tammes’ request, council staff have been out several times to inspect the site, but told them the permit had been approved and there was nothing they could do.

With council offices closed for the Christmas break, Mrs Tammes contacted Baw Baw mayor Joe Gauci about last week’s flooding and said he was helpful.

Cr Gauci told the Gazette that while the council had no legal responsibility, it would do what it could to assist the Tammes.

“We’ve told them to inform their insurance company and take photos.

“Really it’s a civil matter between between the Tammes and the developer (South Eastern Homes).