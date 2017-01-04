Local cowboy hits paydirt

Nilma North cowboy Aaron Bookluck combined with Terry Evison to win the team roping event in the first rodeo on the Christmas Run at Myrtleford on Boxing Day.

There are six rodeos in the Australian Professional Rodeo Association’s Christmas Run which finishes with rodeos at Finley in New South Wales on January 6 and Beechworth on January 7.

Bookluck and Evison will face stiff competition at Beechworth, with 249 nominations for the rodeo including 51 for the team roping.

Evison won the Rope and Tie at Myrtleford in a time of four seconds from Townsville (Qld) rider Campbell Hodson on 4.2.

He and Bookluck won the Team Roping in 6.7 seconds, .7 seconds ahead of runners-up Cooper Cannell and David Shegog.

Many riders from across Australia are competing in all six Christmas Run rodeos. Most of the riders nominated for Beechworth on January 7 will compete at Finley in New South Wales the day before.