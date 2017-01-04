Fears for leaking silo

A leaking grain silo provided headaches for emergency services in Trafalgar yesterday.

Waterloo Rd was closed, a 500m exclusion zone set-up and Trafalgar residents urged to stay indoors as CFA crews investigated hot spots in a silo at Reid Stockfeeds.

A strong odour leaked from the silo which nearby residents first noticed on Monday.

Trafalgar Fire Brigade captain Danny Mynard said a resident reported seeing fumes or what they thought was smoke coming from a silo around 8am.

About 10 units from local brigades as well as Hallam, Frankston and Traralgon provided support after it was deemed a Hazmat incident. Other emergency services provided support throughout the day and trains were slowed as they passed nearby.

Mr Mynard said the silo contained about 40 tonne of stockfeed with specialist officers called in to determine what chemical was causing it to heat up. More than 10 chemicals, including phosphorous, were identified in the feed pellet.

CFA district nine operation officer Michael Cherry said firefighters viewed wisps of smoke coming from the silo to indicate “a fair bit of heat in it”.

Following monitoring, Mr Cherry said crews started to empty seed-product from the silo mid-afternoon with drains blocked to contain any water run-off and air monitored at the site and around the town.

He said the product was slowly released from the bottom of the silo to allow it to be dampened and cooled. It was then vacuumed to be disposed of.

“It’s not showing to be as big a concern as we probably first thought,” said Mr Cherry in the morning. “There is no threat to the community at this stage.”

Whilst there was no fire, smoke, gas or immediate threat to communities, the CFA issued an advice message as a precaution.

“There is currently no threat to the community but you should continue to stay indoors,” the advice message read.

Baw Baw Shire said no impacts to local residents had been reported.