Neerim Junction trainer Gerry O’Keefe was “living the dream” last year when he won the group 1 Sandown Cup with Bells Are Ringin’.

It was one of the biggest upsets in group racing history when she defeated the country’s best stayers.

O’Keefe and Bells Are Ringin’ feature in a two-page highlight of the best of local sport in this week’s Gazette.

Part one, covering January-June runs this week. All the action of winter sport features next week.