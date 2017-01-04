Anstis resigns as ceo

Baw Baw Shire’s chief executive officer Helen Anstis has resigned.

Ms Anstis announced her resignation yesterday. She will finish at Baw Baw Shire early next month to take up an executive director position with Services Victoria.

Ms Anstis was appointed ceo in 2010. Within eight weeks she announced a major restructure of senior staff and in February 2015 she unveiled plans for a ruthless restructure of the organisation which resulted in union involvement.

Ms Anstis will finish on February 8 following the council meeting.

Mayor Joe Gauci said an interim ceo would be appointed and the recruitment process would be determined once council resumed in February.

Cr Gauci said council was disappointed to be losing such an accomplished ceo.

"It has been a privilege to work with Helen during my time on council and in particular, during my time as mayor,” he said.

"I am proud that with Helen, we have been able to deliver an exceptional capital works program of over $114 million across the last four years, including the delivery of the Warragul Leisure Centre Upgrade, capping of the Trafalgar Landfill and many bridge and road improvements."

Cr Gauci said that Ms Anstis was taking on a new opportunity with Service Victoria.

Cr Gauci said Service Victoria, based in Footscray, was closer to Ms Anstis’ family.