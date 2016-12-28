Water Warriors taste success

Warragul Swimming Club swimmers recently competed in the Victorian State Championships held earlier this month at the Melbourne Swiming and Aquatic Centre.

Six swimmers qualified through in nine individuals races, with seven of them resulting in personal best times.

The team also qualified in four relay swims- the boys and girls 12/U medley and freestyle relays, with all four races resulting in personal best times.

The Warragul Water Warriors has been granted a generous donation by Warragul Rotary Club.

President Peter Dell presented the club with a $3000 cheque at the Warrior's fortnightly club night.

The Rotary club graciously agreed to provide some financial assistance to the swimming club upon being contacted by previous president of the Water Warriors Phil Drummond.

The $3000 will be put towards the purchasing of a new starting system for the club, which will be used to host competitions throughout the swimming calendar.

After being displaced from the Warragul pool and training centre for more than a year, due to renovations at the Warragul Leisure Centre, the donation will go a long way towards getting the Warragul swimming club back on track to a successful swimming season.