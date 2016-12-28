Giving is in the blood for this Warragul family

Seventeen-year-old Eliza Dyason is understandably nervous before she gives blood for the first time.

But she doesn’t have to look far for reassurance: lying beside her in the blood donor mobile unit are her grandmother, Jeanette Dyason, her mother Kate, and her grandfather Colin Dyason, all regular donors.

“Don’t worry,” Jeanette Dyason tells her grand-daughter. “Tim is very gentle. You won’t feel a thing.

“Tim” is Tim Linehan, session leader for the blood donor mobile unit during its current visit to Warragul.

The Dyasons agreed to speak to the Gazette to point out the importance – and ease – of donating.

Right now, the Blood Bank urgently needs more donors for the Christmas-New Year period, when demand is traditionally highest.

The Warragul unit is seeking more than 30 blood donations between Christmas and New Year to ensure blood products are available to treat cancer patients.

Blood platelets, which are vital to cancer treatment, have a shelf-life of just a few days, meaning a constant blood supply is needed throughout the festive season.

The statistics paint a stark picture: one in three of us will need a blood transfusion during our lifetimes, but only one in 30 of us is a blood donor.

Jeanette first started giving blood in her early 30s.

“Because I’m a nurse, I see there is a need.”

Kate started giving about five years ago. She says it makes her feel good to give and know that she is helping to save lives.

The death of a good friend about three years ago prompted Colin Dyason to follow the lead of his wife and daughter and donate blood.

“My friend had a heart attack. At the funeral, they suggested we give blood instead of flowers.

“I thought I should get my act together and do it.”

The whole family now gives four times a year, when the van visits Warragul.

Colin says it’s a painless process. “They give you a drink and a biscuit and you take it easy for a while until you adjust.

“You walk away with a little bandage and an hour or two later you wouldn’t notice the difference.”

Donating blood takes about an hour and could help to save or improve three lives.

The Warragul donor mobile unit is located at the Burke Street Car Park until January 6.

You can make an appointment by calling 13 14 95 or visiting www.donateblood.com.au

Opening hours:

Thursday, December 29 9.30am-3.30pm

Friday, December 30 8.30am-2pm

Monday, January 2 11.30am-3pm

Tuesday, January 3 11.30am-5.30pm

Wednesday, January 4 11.30am-5.30pm

Thursday, January 5 9.30am-3.30pm

Friday, January 6 8.30am-2pm