Gippsland group reviews momentous year

The Committee for Gippsland held its sixth annual general meeting in Traralgon last week capping off a busy six years in operation.

Committee for Gippsland chief executive Mary Aldred said that the meeting was an excellent opportunity to report back to members and showcase the work undertaken over the course of the year.

“The Committee for Gippsland has had a very active year with the launch in July this year, of the Our Region Our Future: Securing an Economic Future for Gippsland and Latrobe Valley report that looked at the opportunities and challenges with the possible closure of a power station in the Latrobe Valley.

“Now with the announced closure of Hazelwood, there are many challenges that face Gippsland and it is important that a considered and united approach is taken when advocating for our region. The Committee for Gippsland continues to be an active advocate for Gippsland,” Ms Aldred said.

Keynote speaker was Vice-Consul of the United States Todd McGee who prior to working for the State Department, served in the US Navy, spending time in Mexico as well as Afghanistan.

“Mr McGee provided members with an insightful presentation on the important and long standing relationship between the United States and Australia as well as the opportunities for furthering these connections through trade, investment, employment and tourism.

“The Committee for Gippsland is grateful for the Vice-Consul coming to Gippsland to meet and speak with local Gippsland business and community organisations and strengthening the connection between Australia and the United States,” Ms Aldred said.

Long serving board member and local Radford’s Meats owner Robert Radford stood down from the Board of Committee for Gippsland with Ms Aldred thanking Mr Radford for his tremendous contribution to the committee and Gippsland region.

“The Committee for Gippsland sincerely thanks Robert for his dedication and commitment not only to the Committee for Gippsland but for his passion for the Gippsland region.

“Robert is a passionate advocate for the Gippsland region and has made a truly valuable contribution to the work the Committee for Gippsland has undertaken and we look forward to his ongoing involvement with the Committee for Gippsland.

The AGM also saw Bairnsdale local and director of Tim Weight Consulting, Tim Weight, elected to the board with Ms Aldred welcoming Tim’s commitment and knowledge of the Gippsland region, and enthusiasm for making Gippsland a great place to live, work and invest.

“Tim will bring a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the board and we look forward to working with him on a number of key projects in 2017 and beyond.

The Committee for Gippsland is a not-for-profit, member driven organisation and for more information please visit committeeforgippsland.com.au.