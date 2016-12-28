Fifty-three years and two halls for Charlie

“That’s been there for quite a while, it probably needs fixing up or replacing,” Neerim Junction resident Charlie Bransgrove said of the town halls’ grand wooden sign that adorns the entrance to the grounds.

It’s that mantra that has seen Charlie Bransgrove help maintain the town hall to a high standard during more than 50 years of involvement on the hall committee.

Charlie’s 53 years of service to the hall committee was recognised with a special presentation at the hall committee’s recent community Christmas party, yet in an interview with The Gazette earlier that day his modesty shone through.

“I lived next door to the hall and it was just part and parcel of living in Neerim Junction,” Charlie said when asked of his motivation to join the committee.

Having joined the hall committee in 1963, a long stint as secretary followed, holding the position until handing it over in 2005.

Charlie’s wife Faye said he was instrumental in helping with the rebuild of the hall after the old hall burnt down in 1972.

“We needed to build the hall, if you don’t have a hall, you don’t have a community,” she said.

“Charlie was instrumental in the build.

“It was his idea to put squash courts in.

“He said if we put a squash court in, it will pay for itself.”

Competition squash is still played at the hall each Monday night and is just one of many activities regularly held at the hall, which include Tai Chi, a craft group and a book swap group along with other entertainment such as the Function at the Junction which has become an annual event.

Although Charlie has retired from the executive this year following an 11-year stint as president, he remains on the committee of the hall, which has garnered praise for its kitchen and general spaciousness from patrons and performing artists alike.

The current hall committee also praise Charlie for assisting with innovative fundraising initiatives and getting the community involved.

“I’ll keep helping out where I can to keep it up to date and going,” Charlie said.