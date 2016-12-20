Work at standstill on Drouin estate

There has been no building progress on a number of partly constructed houses on a new residential estate at Drouin.

Safety fences are around about a dozen houses that are at various stages of construction, from a concrete slab to lock up stage.

Building materials, grass and weeds more than a metre high and blackberry bushes cover the rest of the blocks where building has ceased.

However, John Grezos, the owner of Grezos Enterprises that is developing the estate at the corner of Hopetoun and McNeilly Rds, said he was aiming to have all houses completed by next July.

Work came to a halt when a building company that was constructing the homes was placed in administration several months ago.

Mr Grezos said another builder had been appointed to take over the project.

“I am not going to leave people on the streets,” he said.

Mr Grezos said there were 68 blocks on the estate with houses completed or started on half of them.

He said his company was maintaining contact with clients to keep them abreast of future plans.