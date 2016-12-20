Minister hears Gippsland business woes

NBN problems and mobile phone blackspots were top of the list as the Victorian Minister of Small Business, Philip Dalidakis, met members of the Committee for Gippsland in Warragul last Wednesday.

The Minister spent over an hour with about 25 C4G members and representatives of Federation Training and University for a roundtable discussion on business opportunities and obstacles.

Mr Dalidakis said it was no surprise that rural and regional Victorians were experiencing significant problems with mobile blackspots.

“The Victorian Government recently applied for funding for 53 blackspots around the state.

“Unfortunately we only received cofounding for 32 spots, which means 21 missed out.”

Mr Dalidakis said he was surprised by the extent of NBN connectivity problems.

“I was a bit taken aback about how many had problems in accessing services.”

He said the Turnbull Government was treating people in rural and regional Victoria as second-class citizens.

“We will continue to advocate on behalf of the people of Warragul and surrounds for access to a basic utility.”

The chief executive of the Committee for Gippsland, Mary Aldred, said several people also raised concerns about the impact of payroll tax and penalty rates on small businesses.

Mr Dalidakis told them “I hate payroll tax with a passion … the idea that we have a tax that charges employers more if they employ more people is a tax from a bygone era.

“But we also utilise the revenue we get from that tax around the state.

“The $260 million package for the Latrobe Valley has to come from somewhere.”

He said the Andrews Government had raised the threshold for payroll tax from $550,000 to $650,000 over the next four years.

On penalty rates, he said the Kennett Liberal government ceded responsibility for industrial relations to the Federal Government, which was now responsible for penalty rates.

Asked about Gippsland business confidence following the announced closure of Hazelwood next year, Mr Dalidakis said he would like to see federal, state and local governments working with C4G and other organisations to create new infrastructure and sustainable industries.

“People need to be strong and vocal and not fearful.

“We will work through this together and hopefully the Federal Government will come to the party.”

Mr Dalidakis said he would like to see the Federal Government recognise Latrobe City as one of their smart cities, along with Townsville, Launceston and Western Sydney.