Arts centre decision on hold

The complexity of works involved in the West Gippsland Arts Centre redevelopment has delayed the tender process.

Baw Baw Shire Council expected to sign off on the tender at its December meeting.

Mayor Joe Gauci announced last week the evaluation process was complex and a decision would not be made until February.

But, council’s decision will be made more problematic, with it now having to weigh up whether to proceed to tender or pursue another round of new federal government funding.

A revamped federal fund that focuses on projects in regional communities has been announced by Member for McMillan Russell Broadbent.

Whether the funding program will benefit the WGAC redevelopment is unknown.

Baw Baw Shire was unsuccessful in October in its bid to secure $4.9 million funding under the federal government’s National Stronger Regions Fund.

Mr Broadbent said the new Building Better Regions Fund would deliver more money to regional infrastructure projects.

However, if council signs off on the tender, it will be ineligible to apply for funding.

Council has already sought tenders for the $13.9 million redevelopment which has attracted state funding of $4 million. Council also has made a budget provision for $5 million for the project.

Council will have to decide if it will delay signing the tender to pursue federal funding for the remaining funds. Applications close at the end of February.

“We don’t have a clear picture,” Cr Gauci said. “We are damned if we do and damned if we don’t…but we will have to make that decision.

“In the last week we have had incredible support for the arts centre.

“We are still having meetings with the federal government,” he said.

Council advertised for tenders in October.

Cr Gauci said the complexity of the tender documents caused a delay in it being advertised and therefore tenders did not close until November 23.

The new BBRF replaces the National Stronger Regions Fund and would ensure regional projects seeking funding were not competing against those in metropolitan areas.

Mr Broadbent said the argument for investment in the electorate of McMillan was clear.

“As a major tourist destination, leading food producer and power generator, ours is a region that deserves continued and significant infrastructure investment and community project support.”

The BBRF will have two streams of funding including an infrastructure and community investments focus.

The “infrastructure projects stream” will invest in projects that involve the construction of new infrastructure, or upgrade or extension of existing infrastructure that provide economic and social benefits to regional and remote areas.

When council missed out on funds in October, Mr Broadbent said he would encourage council to apply for funding under the new program which has a stronger focus on projects in regional, rural and remote areas.