Timber mills at Noojee, Powelltown and Longwarry are under threat as the state government moves to finalise decisions on the…
Expensive taste
A Holstein heifer calf born at Lardner smashed Australian records when it sold for $251,000 at International Dairy Week in…
Passion for dance
Warragul dancer Heidi Freeman is embarking on a potentially life changing experience after being accepted into the world’s most…
Agricultural dreams
Two local young farmers have received scholarships to pursue their agricultural pursuits. Christopher Drew and Kate Wilson were among…
Wild dogs return
The Wild Dog Triathlon Club held the first races for the calendar year on Saturday in perfect conditions. The adult…
Scruffy takes honours
Veteran Gippsland horseman Gordon Turner has been successfully racing horses at Warragul for decades, and has unearthed another smart…