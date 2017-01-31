NewsMore News

OAM for changing the face of eye care

Dr John Farmer of Drouin has been recognised for his services to optometry, particularly developing eye care training programs in Papua New Guinea.

John Farmer has given a lifetime of service to optometry and helped change the face of eye care in Papua

Paralympian overcomes adversity for OAM

Jayden Warn of Drouin was honoured on Thursday to receive an Order of Australia Medal for services to sport as a Paralympic gold medallist. 

It took only seconds for Drouin resident Jayden Warn’s life to be changed forever. Left in a wheelchair after a

Les named citizen of the year

Baw Baw Shire Australia Day citizen of the year Les Matkovich is congratulated by shire mayor Joe Gauci at an awards ceremony in Warragul.

  Volunteers working behind the scenes to create a better community were honoured in this year’s Baw Baw Shire Australia

Warragul Hub to open soon

Chairperson of Warragul Hub Julie Bellingham among some of the playground equipment to be installed at the family community centre, the development of which she is overseeing after taking holidays and leave without pay from her part time job.

Tradespeople and volunteers are working to a six-week deadline to convert industrial/office building in Warragul into a community hub for

SportMore Sport

Big night of basketball

Taylah Giliam drives towards the basket on the way to scoring 17 points during the Country Basketball League semi final against the Korumburra Wildcats.

Both the Warragul Warriors men’s and women’s teams will contest the Country Basketball League Gippsland division grand final after prevailing

Ando’s Mac wins Warragul Cup

Ando’s Mac delivered on the big stage to bring home the Warragul Cup for trainer Jason Mackay and handler Milan Vodagaz.

New South Wales superstar Ando’s Mac showed his trademark determination to win Saturday night’s Group 2 Warragul Cup, the second

