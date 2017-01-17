NewsMore News

Buy local boosts trade

Warragul’s central business district retailers boasted a healthy trading year.

  Warragul and Drouin retailers reported an overall positive end to their trading years, but town business groups continue to

Trees face chop

The two trees in Civic Park, Warragul that are under threat.

  Two mature trees in Civic Park, Warragul face the axe after a request for their removal from the developer

Year ends with a burst

More than 50mm of rain was recorded in most areas of West Gippsland during the last week of December, giving a final boost to the annual total rainfall.

  A torrential downpour in the last few days of 2016 has helped West Gippsland to an almost normal year

In with a splash

Zac Merek, left, Sebastian Marshall, Xavier Marshall and Zara Merek made the most of Warragul’s new pool on a cloudless hot day last Thursday.

  After eight summers without an outdoor pool, Warragul residents are leaping for joy to cool down at the Warragul

Sport

Juniors take on country challenge

Warragul’s Patty Mulqueen, pictured batting during the division two match against Western Park, performed well with both bat and ball at Junior Country Week.

Warragul District Cricket Association’s under 14 team finished runners up in Junior Country Week played in South Gippsland last week.

Brenton’s bronze

Brenton Jones

Warragul professional cyclist Brenton Jones claimed a bronze medal in the Australian Criterium Championship in Ballarat on Wednesday. Jones has

