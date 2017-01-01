“That’s been there for quite a while, it probably needs fixing up or replacing,” Neerim Junction resident Charlie Bransgrove said…
Giving is in the blood for this Warragul family
Seventeen-year-old Eliza Dyason is understandably nervous before she gives blood for the first time. But she doesn’t have to look…
Gippsland group reviews momentous year
The Committee for Gippsland held its sixth annual general meeting in Traralgon last week capping off a busy six years…
Pregnancy project wins praise
West Gippsland Healthcare Group has received an Excellence in Women’s Health Award at the Victorian Public Healthcare Awards. The award…
Water Warriors taste success
Warragul Swimming Club swimmers recently competed in the Victorian State Championships held earlier this month at the Melbourne Swiming and…
Warragul ironman shines in surf champs
Local athlete Chris Kelly has won a gold and silver medal at this year’s state Surf Life Saving Ironman Championships.…