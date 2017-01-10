NewsMore News

Anstis resigns as ceo

After six and a half years, Helen Anstis has resigned as Baw Baw Shire chief executive officer.

  Baw Baw Shire’s chief executive officer Helen Anstis has resigned. Ms Anstis announced her resignation yesterday.  She will finish

Read more ›

Fears for leaking silo

Multiple CFA units and Hazmat units were called to a Trafalgar grain business yesterday morning, sending the surrounding area into lockdown before the incident was declared safe later in the afternoon.

  A leaking grain silo provided headaches for emergency services in Trafalgar yesterday. Waterloo Rd was closed, a 500m exclusion

Read more ›

Mud dump confirms fears

Michael Tammes’ Charles St property was covered in mud from an adjoining development during Thursday’s torrential downpour.

A Warragul family’s worst fears were realised when their property copped a deluge of mud from an adjoining development during

Read more ›

Rain doesn’t dampen festival

Beyond the Valley attracted patrons from interstate and across Victoria but locals also attended the new year’s festival including Lachlan McNeil, Jacinta Bray and Jonathon Bray.

A heavy downpour didn’t dampen spirits of about 13,000 patrons at Lardner Park for the “Beyond the Valley” new year’s

Read more ›

SportMore Sport

Local cowboy hits paydirt

rodeo-1

Nilma North cowboy Aaron Bookluck combined with Terry Evison to win the team roping event in the first rodeo on

Read more ›

Extreme outsider steals Cup

Gerry O’Keefe and Bells Are Ringin’

Neerim Junction trainer Gerry O’Keefe was “living the dream” last year when he won the group 1 Sandown Cup with

Read more ›

  • homedesign2016
  • Bendigo_CEC

Real Estate Lift Out