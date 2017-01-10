Baw Baw Shire’s chief executive officer Helen Anstis has resigned. Ms Anstis announced her resignation yesterday. She will finish…
NewsMore News
Fears for leaking silo
A leaking grain silo provided headaches for emergency services in Trafalgar yesterday. Waterloo Rd was closed, a 500m exclusion…
Mud dump confirms fears
A Warragul family’s worst fears were realised when their property copped a deluge of mud from an adjoining development during…
Rain doesn’t dampen festival
A heavy downpour didn’t dampen spirits of about 13,000 patrons at Lardner Park for the “Beyond the Valley” new year’s…
SportMore Sport
Local cowboy hits paydirt
Nilma North cowboy Aaron Bookluck combined with Terry Evison to win the team roping event in the first rodeo on…
Extreme outsider steals Cup
Neerim Junction trainer Gerry O’Keefe was “living the dream” last year when he won the group 1 Sandown Cup with…