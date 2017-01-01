NewsMore News

Fifty-three years and two halls for Charlie

Neerim Junction resident Charlie Bransgrove continues to serve on the town hall committee after 53 years of service.

“That’s been there for quite a while, it probably needs fixing up or replacing,” Neerim Junction resident Charlie Bransgrove said

Giving is in the blood for this Warragul family

Eliza Dyason, left, prepares to give her first blood donation. With her are her grandmother, Jeanette Dyason, mother, Kate Dyason and grandfather, Colin Dyason.

Seventeen-year-old Eliza Dyason is understandably nervous before she gives blood for the first time. But she doesn’t have to look

Gippsland group reviews momentous year

At the annual meeting of the Committee for Gippsland are directors, Sean Dignum, Rochelle Wrigglesworth, Harry Rijs, guest speaker US Vice-Consul Todd McGee, chief executive Mary Aldred and director Toni Wakefield.

The Committee for Gippsland held its sixth annual general meeting in Traralgon last week capping off a busy six years

Pregnancy project wins praise

At the awards night are (from left): Allied and community health director Audra Fenton, dietician Ulla Schmidt, West Gippsland Healthcare Board chairman Jane Leslie, dietician, Nicole Robertson and West Gippsland Healthcare Group chief executive Dan Weeks.

West Gippsland Healthcare Group has received an Excellence in Women’s Health Award at the Victorian Public Healthcare Awards. The award

SportMore Sport

Water Warriors taste success

Members of the Warragul Swimming Club who competed at the recent Victorian State Championships back row (from left): Jo Ballantyne, Paul Meyers, Callum Halloran-Lavelle, Ben Francis, Jackson Clerks, Andrew Marks. Front row (from left): Mayah Cannon, Shani Ballantyne, Bianca Zurrer, Kealey Watson, Riley Griffin and Rhys Galvin.

Warragul Swimming Club swimmers recently competed in the Victorian State Championships held earlier this month at the Melbourne Swiming and

Warragul ironman shines in surf champs

Chris Kelly

Local athlete Chris Kelly has won a gold and silver medal at this year’s state Surf Life Saving Ironman Championships.

