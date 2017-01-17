NewsMore News

Close call

A shocked Neil and Heather Reeves stand where a proposed roundabout will encroach - just metres from their front gate - on the corner of Albert and Mason St, Warragul. 

An elderly Warragul couple is horrified at a proposal to build a roundabout just two metres from their front gate.

A dairy dream

Rose, Jessica, Ryan and Emma Atherton are “living the dream” since taking the huge step to change milk suppliers last year.

The 2016 dairy crisis has had an unlikely payoff for a Drouin farming family, who is now supplying a hipster

Trafalgar’s top citizens

Trafalgar citizens of the year Billie Pilch, Michael and Glenys Brennan and Baw Baw Shire Councillor Darren Wallace.

Trafalgar has named its top citizens for the year. The town’s citizens of the year were announced last week and

Rubbish overflowing

Bins at Noojee Public Picnic Ground have been struggling to keep up with demand during the busy holiday period.

  Baw Baw Shire Council may increase waste collection at Noojee’s public picnic ground with bins on site struggling to

Sport

David on national court

Warragul’s David Cruickshank is hoping to progress to the VJBL and Big V panels following selection to officiate in his first national tournament.

Warragul’s David Cruickshank has been selected as a referee for a national basketball tournament after just three years of officiating

Bunyip falls from top

Jindivick’s Luke Bartlett watches this ball sail to the mid-wicket fence in the search for quick runs during division two competition on Saturday.

  Bunyip’s stint at the top of the division two table was short-lived, as the Bulls slumped to a five-wicket

