Timber threat

Powelltown mill owner Harold Fox has been a saw miller for 40 years and believes sustainability of the hardwood timber industry is common sense; the trees grow back and the forest regenerates

Timber mills at Noojee, Powelltown and Longwarry are under threat as the state government moves to finalise decisions on the

Expensive taste

Lardner based heifer calf Lightning Ridge-CMD Jedi Gigi sold for $251,000 at International Dairy Week last week.

A Holstein heifer calf born at Lardner smashed Australian records when it sold for $251,000 at International Dairy Week in

Passion for dance

Fifteen-year-old Heidi Freeman of Warragul is eyeing an international dance opportunity.

  Warragul dancer Heidi Freeman is embarking on a potentially life changing experience after being accepted into the world’s most

Agricultural dreams

Agriculture Minister Jaala Pulford congratulates Christopher Drew on his young farmer scholarship.

  Two local young farmers have received scholarships to pursue their agricultural pursuits. Christopher Drew and Kate Wilson were among

Wild dogs return

Ashlee Diston completes her swim leg in the new outdoor pool.

The Wild Dog Triathlon Club held the first races for the calendar year on Saturday in perfect conditions. The adult

Scruffy takes honours

Gordon Turner with Scruffy Marshall after winning at Warragul last Wednesday.

  Veteran Gippsland horseman Gordon Turner has been successfully racing horses at Warragul for decades, and has unearthed another smart

