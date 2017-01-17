Warragul and Drouin retailers reported an overall positive end to their trading years, but town business groups continue to…
Trees face chop
Two mature trees in Civic Park, Warragul face the axe after a request for their removal from the developer…
Year ends with a burst
A torrential downpour in the last few days of 2016 has helped West Gippsland to an almost normal year…
In with a splash
After eight summers without an outdoor pool, Warragul residents are leaping for joy to cool down at the Warragul…
Juniors take on country challenge
Warragul District Cricket Association’s under 14 team finished runners up in Junior Country Week played in South Gippsland last week.…
Brenton’s bronze
Warragul professional cyclist Brenton Jones claimed a bronze medal in the Australian Criterium Championship in Ballarat on Wednesday. Jones has…